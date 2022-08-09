Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard.
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals.
Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
