‘It looks like we are off to a great start’: New Florence County task force aims to target high crime areas

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new violent crime task force in Florence County had a successful first week.

The county is now equipped with a specially trained task force that focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team.

Operations began Aug. 1 and have already made six arrests as well as seized the following:

8.2 grams of cocaine

103.4 grams of marijuana

6 illegal/stolen guns

$7,000 in cash seized

“We are serious about making a dent in the violent crime in our county,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. “It looks like we are off to a great start.”

The task force operations will focus on high-crime areas in the county.

