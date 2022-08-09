Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It looks like we are off to a great start’: New Florence County task force aims to target high crime areas

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new violent crime task force in Florence County had a successful first week.

The county is now equipped with a specially trained task force that focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team.

Operations began Aug. 1 and have already made six arrests as well as seized the following:

  • 8.2 grams of cocaine
  • 103.4 grams of marijuana
  • 6 illegal/stolen guns
  • $7,000 in cash seized

“We are serious about making a dent in the violent crime in our county,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. “It looks like we are off to a great start.”

The task force operations will focus on high-crime areas in the county.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Joshua Norman
Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home
The system will continue moving west over the next several days.
FIRST ALERT: Small chance of tropical development this week
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Driver’s death was natural, not caused by crash along S.C. 57, Horry County coroner says

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized the Inflation...
‘A nightmare for SC’: Graham, McMaster condemn Inflation Reduction Act
Gavel with Money behind
Former executive director of Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach pleads guilty in embezzlement case
Plenty of heat and humidity for the rest of the week before the cold front brings storms in for...
FIRST ALERT: Staying hot & muggy, rain chances increases later this week
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Graham, McMaster hold press conference on Inflation Reduction Act