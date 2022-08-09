Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef cuts amid rising inflation.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The system will continue moving west over the next several days.
FIRST ALERT: Small chance of tropical development this week
Joshua Norman
Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Driver’s death was natural, not caused by crash along S.C. 57, Horry County coroner says
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood

Latest News

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp.
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice
Deputies carry fallen K-9 officer into animal hospital
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, arrives at the White House on Monday...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’