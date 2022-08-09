Submit a Tip
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after receiving 130 animal intakes in 5 days

The Horry County Animal Care Center is well over capacity after two animal investigations have led to 130 animal intakes.
The Horry County Animal Care Center is well over capacity after two animal investigations have led to 130 animal intakes.(Source: HCACC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center needs the community’s help after two animal investigations have left it well over capacity.

Over the past five days, two animal investigations have led to more than 130 animal intakes.

On Thursday, 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, one mini horse and one goat were taken to the shelter. An incident report from that investigation found neglectful living conditions while officers were investigating a complaint about a grooming business that was accused of operating without a license.

Then on Monday, another investigation brought 59 dogs into the animal care center. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.

The HCACC is currently caring for 270 animals total, which is well beyond the facility’s max capacity. Because of this, the animal care center has had to rent space from Tamrock Kennels to house 31 animals that are currently up for adoption.

The HCACC will remain closed through the weekend due to it being overcapacity and helping with the animal investigations.

“We are committed to fulfilling our duties as a public safety shelter—we cannot stop pursuing animal neglect cases and holding those responsible accountable for their actions,” the HCACC released in a statement. “We are committed to finding a home for every possible adoptable and treatable animal—we will not euthanize for space. To do both though, we need your support. We need animal lovers to adopt, to foster, to support the work done at the ACC day-in and day-out.”

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Tamroc Kennels located at 201 Bush Drive.

The HCACC added that in the coming days, following grooming, spay/neuter, dental care, vaccinations and microchipping, the animals from Thursday’s case will be available for adoption. It said that among the animals there are a small number of dogs that are primarily poodles.

Rescues will also continue at the HCACC during this time and rescue partners should reach out to the rescue coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

