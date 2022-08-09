Habitat For Humanity’s 170th house helps provide safe space for family

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Habitat For Humanity of Horry County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its 170th house.

It was sponsored by Horry County Home Consortium and Habitat for Humanity’s Wells Fargo Builds program.

Onisha Bellamy, a mother of two, is hopeful it will provide a safe space for herself and her family.

Bellamy is working toward a better future for her and her family. She has two sons, Jasaun,12, and Zykail, 8.

They currently live in the Popular community off Highway 90 in the Longs area and Bellamy feels the area is not the safest for her kids.

After renting for about seven years, she joined the Habitat For Humanity Home Buyer Program last fall to build a better foundation for her family.

“If I could just move out and make a change for my kids, a change would make a difference,” said Bellamy.

She has put in over 300 hours of sweat equity, assisting with the building process.

Bellamy says it’s been one of the biggest challenges since she works night shifts as a PBX Operator at Wyndham Hotel.

Regardless of her shifts, she says she’s determined to assist, even on her days off.

“I’m working on something to call my own, so it’s a win-win situation,” said Bellamy. “If I want better, I have to do better.”

Jason Greene, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity of Horry County, says the organization takes pride in committing to its mission to assist families.

“It’s important for us not to just build this home for folks, it’s important for us to build a safe, decent, and affordable homes for folks,” said Greene. “Safety is the essence of what our families are looking for when they come to habitat. Looking for a safe place to raise their families and it’s an important part for us to be a part of that journey with them,” he said.

As she counts down the days until it’s complete, Bellamy shares how she feels about being a future homeowner.

“I can’t describe how much I feel, how excited I am,” said Bellamy. It’s just so much joy. I feel good and excited just to walk out of my own house and say, ‘Ma, I did it!’ It took me some time, but I did it.”

Construction on the house is expected to wrap up in November.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.