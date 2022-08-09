Former executive director of Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach pleads guilty in embezzlement case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The former leader of a nonprofit organization in Myrtle Beach entered a guilty plea in her embezzlement case on Tuesday.

Dione Buonto pleaded guilty in a Horry County courtroom to two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

She was indicted in July 2021 on six counts of the charge.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Buonto had embezzled more than $100,000 from the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

Documents state Buonto allegedly used the money from December 2014 through January 2020 on personal items such as hair and beauty products, home decor, moving expenses, tuition and books for her son.

The money was also used for personal travel expenses for herself, her daughter and son along with a male acquaintance and his mother, according to the investigation.

She also allegedly gave herself bonus checks without approval from the organization.

Buonto stepped down from her position in January 2020.

The defense and prosecution agreed to a negotiated sentence which includes a four-year suspended sentence with two years probation and she also must pay back $88,414.89 in restitution.

