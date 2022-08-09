Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Steamy week continues, keeping an eye on the relief possible for the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The second week of August features our typical heat and humidity with rounds of showers and storms each day. Thankfully for any outdoor plans, rainfall will be limited these next 48 hours.

TODAY

No change in the forecast for today. Highs will quickly climb into the upper 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
High humidity will push the heat index to around 100° and spark off a few storms from the middle of the day through the late afternoon hours. Rain chances remain limited at 20%.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
THROUGH FRIDAY

Our area of high pressure will remain parked east, bringing in southerly winds with plenty of heat and humidity. Highs will climb into the lower 90s through the middle of the week for the beaches. Inland areas will climb into the low-mid 90s. Daily shower and storm chances will remain limited on Wednesday at 20%.

Plenty of heat and humidity for the rest of the week before the cold front brings storms in for...
As we head into Thursday and Friday, an approaching cold front will attempt to make it through the Carolinas this week. Typically in the summer, these cold fronts want to stall out to our north, never bringing the rain or cooler temperatures. HOWEVER, the latest guidance continues to suggest a strong cold front making it completely through the Carolinas. For now, we have rain chances at 40% for both Thursday and Friday with high humidity in place.

It’s important to note that the trends need to be watched carefully. Any sign of this front stalling out will not only change the rain chances for the end of the week but will change the weekend forecast as well. For now, the weekend looks amazing!

THIS WEEKEND

It’s now looking more likely that the cold front will pass through the area late Friday and FINALLY deliver a break from the oppressive humidity. Daytime temperatures look to drop into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. With much lower humidity in place, it will feel much more comfortable. In fact, this may very well be some of the lowest humidity the area has seen since early in June.

Lower humidity? That's what we're hoping for!
