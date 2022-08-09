Submit a Tip
Horry County Public Safety Committee to discuss fireworks restrictions

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new ordinance presented at Monday’s Horry County Public Safety meeting would designate certain areas as firework-free.

This would ban discharging fireworks in certain areas of the county.

The committee said it would set a special tax district to pay for this ordinance.

Chairman Danny Hardee said the county would need its own security to make sure people are following the rule.

Horry County attorney, Arrigo Carotti, said this ordinance would not be like the statewide law.

“The only regulation we have is the state law establishing fireworks prohibited zones and each individual property owner can make their own individual property a no fireworks zone,” said Carotti. ”Or if you have an HOA, the common elements of a homeowner association, and we extend that to the midpoint of the street.”

Chairman Hardee said he was hesitant about the ordinance, but explained the committee will further discuss this ordinance.

The committee said a time regulation could also be put in place.

