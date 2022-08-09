Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DOJ indicts 3 more in Florence pandemic fraud case

Sisters of couple accused of conspiracy
Money
Money(MGN)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Additional suspects face conspiracy charges from the United States Department of Justice connected to an ongoing pandemic fraud case out of Florence.

FBI agents arrested Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud in March, accused of taking money meant for those who were struggling to their pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal authorities.

RELATED | ‘Heinous form of fraud’: Florence couple accused in COVID-19 pandemic fraud scheme

The DOJ recently filed a superseding indictment for Masoud’s three sisters, Marvet Masoud, Susan Masoud, and Wafah Masoud alleging conspiracy.

According to court documents, Mohammad Farra, Nariman Masoud, Marvet Masoud, Susan Masoud, and Wafah Masoud conspired with each other and others unknown, to defraud and obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses.

Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

The indictment against the three sisters alleges only conspiracy. Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud face several federal charges including wire fraud related to unemployment insurance benefits and aggravated identity theft.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Shoemake said the couple would apply for benefits across South Carolina, New York and Florida.

RELATED | Florence pandemic fraud suspect requests to be released from jail pending trial

Court documents show Marvet Masoud and Wafah Masoud lived in Florida and Susan Masoud lived in New York at the time of the alleged fraud and conspiracy.

Shoemake said the three sisters will be arraigned in Florence on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
Joshua Norman
Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home
The system will continue moving west over the next several days.
FIRST ALERT: Small chance of tropical development this week
Driver’s death was natural, not caused by crash along S.C. 57, Horry County coroner says
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grant Funding Ballistic Shields
.
VIDEO: Habitat For Humanity’s 170th house helps provide safe space for family
.
VIDEO:Dominique Brand requests bench trial
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Little Free Pantry Opening
.
VIDEO: Plea hearing for former Boys and Girls Club executive director