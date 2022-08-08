Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Troopers investigate deadly crash along S.C. 57 near North Myrtle Beach area

(Allison Baker)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Monday morning claimed the life of one person, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said troopers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the wreck on S.C. 57 near Mt. Zion Road.

Lee said a Ford Ranger truck was heading north on S.C. 57 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity yet.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression could form later this week
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do...
VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do list
.
VIDEO: Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
Highs climb into the lower 90s for the middle of the week with rain chances each day.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy week ahead, cold front brings drier weather this weekend
Reginald Francis Neville
Report: Wanted suspect shot woman at Carolina Forest apartment complex