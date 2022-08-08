Troopers investigate deadly crash along S.C. 57 near North Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Monday morning claimed the life of one person, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said troopers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the wreck on S.C. 57 near Mt. Zion Road.

Lee said a Ford Ranger truck was heading north on S.C. 57 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity yet.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

