Report: Wanted suspect shot woman at Carolina Forest apartment complex

Reginald Francis Neville
Reginald Francis Neville(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report is providing new details on a shooting that now has police searching for a 21-year-old suspect.

Horry County police announced on Friday that Reginald Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News shows officers were called to the apartment complex for a shots fired report.

When police arrived, they were told by several witnesses that a woman was shot and pointed to the apartment where the victim was located.

The incident report also lists Neville as the suspect in the case.

Much of the incident report is redacted, so it’s not clear what may have led up to the shooting, or what the relationship is between the suspect and the victim.

Police said Neville may have traveled out of the state and reportedly has family ties along the east coast, from South Carolina to New York.

He’s described as being around 6′1″ and 200 pounds and was also last seen driving a light blue Hyundai Tuscon with South Carolina license plate SJL-909.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520 or contact their local authorities.

