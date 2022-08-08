Submit a Tip
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was flown to the hospital where he is in intensive care.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a second person was also shot.

Police found the second victim next door at Motel 6 on Lackey Street, where they determined the victim was 17 years old and was shot in the leg.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police said the shooting was witnessed by multiple people in and around the Royal Inn.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward and call 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

