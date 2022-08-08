Police find 2 with gunshot wounds after vehicle crashes into Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police are looking for information after a vehicle crashed into a home after it, and the occupants were shot.

Lumberton Police Department officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Front Street at 1:25 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers found an unoccupied 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe with major damage from a collision on the porch of a home on the corner of Front Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

While looking over the damage, officers saw what appeared to be bullet holes in the Tahoe and blood in the front driver and passenger seats.

While still on the scene, officers were told the occupants of the vehicle were at 202 Front Street. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, a 43-year-old man from Lumberton, was transported to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment. His injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the report.

The passenger, an 18-year-old man also from Lumberton was seriously injured. He was taken to the helipad at the Lumberton Rescue base and flown to an undisclosed hospital.

At this time information is limited and investigators are working to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

You can remain anonymous.

