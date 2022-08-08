Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach area gas prices drop 11 cents per gallon over past week

The world's oil-exporting countries have agreed to a tiny increase in output next month amid fears that a global recession will crimp demand. (CNN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Relief continues for drivers at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in the Myrtle Beach area has fallen 11 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging about $3.56.

Gas prices in the Grand Strand are now 58 cents lower than a month ago but still remain nearly 67 cents higher than a year ago.

Reports show the cheapest gas station in the Myrtle Beach area was priced at $3.37 per gallon while the most expensive was at $4.75.

The national average price for a gallon of gas stands at $4.01, but gas analyst Patrick De Haan believes it will drop below the $4 mark on Monday.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said De Haan. “The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

The average price in South Carolina stands at $3.56 per gallon, while in North Carolina drivers are paying around $3.73 a gallon.

