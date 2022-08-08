Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested for third time in single week after hitting woman in face with bat

Nicholas Mainville was arrested three times in one week, according to police.
Nicholas Mainville was arrested three times in one week, according to police.(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man who was arrested for nonviolent crimes twice last week was later arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat, according to WIBW.

The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. officers were called for reports of an aggravated battery around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said a 42-year-old woman reported that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Mainville, allegedly hit her in the face with a baseball bat.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Manhattan, Kansas for treatment of her injuries.

Mainville was arrested and booked for aggravated battery.

Mainville was previously arrested Tuesday with a female co-conspirator for the theft of military uniforms and other items from the bed of a woman’s truck. RCPD said he bonded out for this crime around 7:30 p.m. that day.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, RCPD said Mainville was arrested for the second time that week for distribution of opiates, criminal carry of weapons and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He again bonded out of jail around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, just over 2 hours before the third crime took place.

RCPD noted that Mainville remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail in lieu of bond this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression could form later this week
Driver’s death was natural, not caused by crash along S.C. 57, Horry County coroner says
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do...
VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do list
.
VIDEO: - Troopers investigate deadly crash on S.C. 57
.
VIDEO: Horry County’s fireworks ordinance
.
VIDEO: Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Florence city leaders are demolishing abandoned houses in an attempt to reduce crime