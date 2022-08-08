Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated

More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19...
More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19 were hanged while four others died in prison.(The Everett Collection via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated.

The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class.

Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692, one of more than 200 other women and men in Salem. Eventually, 19 were hanged while four others died in prison.

Johnson was to be executed at age 22, but her life was spared by the governor at the time.

Teacher Carrie LaPierre took note of Johnson’s case after reading other accused names had been cleared but Johnson’s hadn’t.

Over the last few years, LaPierre’s eighth graders petitioned state lawmakers and just recently were successful in getting an amendment attached to the state budget.

The amendment adds Johnson’s name to an existing 1957 resolution that exonerates other “witches.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
Rain chances increase by the end of the week
FIRST ALERT: Better chance for storms by the end of the week
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do...
VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do list
.
VIDEO: Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
Reginald Francis Neville
Report: Wanted suspect shot woman at Carolina Forest apartment complex