Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance.

The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object.

They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then safely removed from the area.

Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.

There were no injuries or damages to any structures, officials say.

