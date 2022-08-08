Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.
Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance.

The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object.

They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then safely removed from the area.

Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.

There were no injuries or damages to any structures, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
Rain chances increase by the end of the week
FIRST ALERT: Better chance for storms by the end of the week
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022