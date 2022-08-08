Horry County Animal Care Center closed to public to help with 2nd animal investigation in one week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in just a matter of days, the Horry County Animal Care Center has closed its doors to the public to help with an animal investigation.

The HCACC said on Monday that all of its staff are working with the police department on an investigation that requires a large intake of animals with medical needs.

WMBF News has requested the report connected to the animal investigation. The Horry County Police Department said it will release the report once it is finished being written up.

During the closure, the HCACC will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders or stray intakes.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to provide emergency care to the animals involved,” the HCACC posted on its Facebook page.

The animal care center said it’s expected to stay closed to the public through at least Tuesday.

Mikayla Moskov said this investigation is not connected to another one that also forced the animal center to close its doors to the public on Friday.

In that animal investigation, an incident report obtained by WMBF News shows that on Thursday, officers responded to an address after receiving a complaint about a grooming business that was operating without a license. The report also alleged that there “were neglectful living conditions for many dogs at the property.”

When officers arrived, the two people on the property admitted to having a large number of animals and escorted police around the area.

“The animals were found in neglectful conditions,” the incident report stated. “The arrestee surrendered multiple animals, domestic and livestock.”

The arrestee in the case was issued multiple citations including a citation for operating a business without a license.

The Horry County Animal Care Center was also closed to the public in June when it had to treat over two dozen animals that were seized in a neglect case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.