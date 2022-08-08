Grand Strand, Pee Dee community health centers receive HHS funds to advance health equity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four health centers in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area each received $65,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Monday.

Health Care Partners Of South Carolina, Inc. in Conway received $65,500

Hopehealth, Inc. in Florence received $65,500

Care South Carolina Inc in Hartsville received $65,500

Little River Medical Center, Inc. in Little River received $65,500

In total, HHS awarded $1,375,443 in American Rescue Plan funding to 21 community health centers in South Carolina.

The funding will help to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, according to the report.

On Friday, President Biden issued a proclamation on National Health Center Week to recognize the vital role health centers play in safeguarding the well-being of Americans and honor the staff who keep these facilities running.

The nearly $90 million in funding announced nationally today also builds on the $7.6 billion invested in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to strengthen the health center workforce, renovate facilities, and equip them with essential COVID-19 medical supplies over the past year.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

In 2021, HRSA-funded health centers provided care for one-in-five residents in rural areas and one-in-eleven people nationwide. One-in-three health center patients are living in poverty, and nearly two-thirds are racial/ethnic minorities.

Find a health center: https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/

