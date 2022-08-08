Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand, Pee Dee community health centers receive HHS funds to advance health equity

(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four health centers in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area each received $65,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Monday.

  • Health Care Partners Of South Carolina, Inc. in Conway received $65,500
  • Hopehealth, Inc. in Florence received $65,500
  • Care South Carolina Inc in Hartsville received $65,500
  • Little River Medical Center, Inc. in Little River received $65,500

In total, HHS awarded $1,375,443 in American Rescue Plan funding to 21 community health centers in South Carolina.

The funding will help to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, according to the report.

On Friday, President Biden issued a proclamation on National Health Center Week to recognize the vital role health centers play in safeguarding the well-being of Americans and honor the staff who keep these facilities running.

The nearly $90 million in funding announced nationally today also builds on the $7.6 billion invested in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to strengthen the health center workforce, renovate facilities, and equip them with essential COVID-19 medical supplies over the past year.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

In 2021, HRSA-funded health centers provided care for one-in-five residents in rural areas and one-in-eleven people nationwide. One-in-three health center patients are living in poverty, and nearly two-thirds are racial/ethnic minorities.

Find a health center: https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression could form later this week
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do...
VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do list
There are several things you need to do before your child heads back to the classroom, and a...
Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add ‘doctor’s visit’ to back-to-school to-do list
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are raising concerns about being heavily targeted in the media...
Doctor: Monkeypox cases are not just from LGBTQ+ men
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year