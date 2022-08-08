Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression could form later this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chance of development is back in the Atlantic as the peak of hurricane season is approaching.

We’re watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic south of the Cabo Verde islands associated with a tropical wave. Conditions will be conducive for gradual development while this system moves westward to the west-northwest at 15-20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.(WMBF)

A tropical depression could form around the middle to latter part of the week. Even if a tropical depression does form, this system would have to overcome both dry air and plenty of wind shear before we talked about any impacts. It’s unlikely this would be able to hold itself together for any United States impacts but it’s worth watching for the next week.

There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.(WMBF)

The chance of development remains at 20% for the next two days and 40% for the next five days.

