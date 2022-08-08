FIRST ALERT: Steamy week ahead, scattered showers & storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few light showers fell overnight and we will hold onto those isolated rain chances through the morning hours. It’s steamy and warm as we’re kicking off another week. As we prepare for another round of heat & humidity, we need to keep in mind a few showers and storms will be possible each afternoon.

TODAY

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beach and the lower 90s inland. Cloud cover and rain chances will limit some of those temperatures this afternoon in areas that pick up on showers and storms.

While today will not be a washout, the chances for a few pop up showers and storms will continue through the middle of the day as a sea breeze develops for the beaches. The chances will start to push further inland as we head into the afternoon hours. It’s not a bad idea to make sure the kids have the rain gear for those getting off the bus this afternoon.

THIS WEEK

An area of high pressure will remain east of our area through the week. This will allow a ridge of heat and humidity to linger across the East Coast. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches through Thursday. Highs inland will push into the middle 90s with daily shower and storm chances each day. While rain chances through Wednesday won’t be widespread, we are keeping an eye on Thursday.

The latest guidance continues to show a strong cold front attempting to make it through the Carolinas later this week. In return, coverage in showers and storms will increase on Thursday with storms and showers likely. If trends continue, not only will the rain on Thursday be beneficial and trend more widespread, but we will see big time relief come this weekend.

Lower dewpoints behind the front will provide for an amazing change in our forecast. Lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s would be possible by this weekend. For now, let’s see if we can continue to see guidance support this idea for the next day or two.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.