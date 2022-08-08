FIRST ALERT: More of the same ahead of weekend relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More typical heat and humidity will continue this week along with bouts of showers and storms. A cold front looks to deliver a break from the high humidity just in time for the weekend.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will continue the trend we’ve seen for the last several weeks. Morning temperatures in the middle and upper 70s will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. High humidity will push the heat index around 100% and spark off a few showers and storms from midday through the mid to late afternoon.

More seasonably hot weather returns on Tuesday. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

An area of high pressure will remain parked east of our area through the week. This will allow plenty of heat and humidity to linger across the Carolinas. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches through Thursday. Highs inland will push into the middle 90s with daily shower and storm chances each afternoon.

The chance of showers and storms will increase on Thursday and Friday. The latest forecast model data continues to show a fairly strong cold front attempting to make it through the Carolinas later this week. As the front approaches and interacts with the high humidity in place, rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will bring lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

It’s now looking more likely that the cold front will pass through the area late Friday and FINALLY deliver a break from the oppressive humidity. Daytime temperatures look to drop into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. With much lower humidity in place, it will feel much more comfortable. In fact, this may very well be some of the lowest humidity the area has seen since early in June.

Muggy this week until a cold front delivers lower humidity by the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.