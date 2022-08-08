Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Police Department is looking for a man who is considered endangered.

Joshua Norman, 29, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving his home on French Collins Road outside of Conway.

He was last seen in a blue towel, with no shirt or shorts. He is approximately 5′10″ and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520 with any information about Norman or his whereabouts.

