Endangered Horry County man missing; last seen in blue towel leaving home
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Police Department is looking for a man who is considered endangered.
Joshua Norman, 29, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving his home on French Collins Road outside of Conway.
He was last seen in a blue towel, with no shirt or shorts. He is approximately 5′10″ and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520 with any information about Norman or his whereabouts.
