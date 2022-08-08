Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 12,000 residents and visitors came to the Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art and Festival this weekend, and officials hope it brings some additional impacts to the local economy.

The festival brought out vendors like Lisa Falzon to showcase their crafts, as well as people that are looking for gifts or other additions to their homes.

“I think there are so many talents out there that people don’t realize, and I love to see everyone’s individual takes on something that I wouldn’t think about,” she said.

The event is a popular one in the Grand Strand, having previously been named a “Top 20″ event by the Southeast Tourism Society for several years.

“It’s such an honor to be nationally ranked and awarded, and the reason is because of these amazing exhibitors,” said Carly Cook, Director of Marketing for Gilmore Shows, who runs the event.

The event featured handmade jewelry, soaps, art, woodwork, and many more handmade items from across the country.

“It shows and you can tell that they like what they do because it shows in the artistry they do in their pieces, and if it helps the local economy, that’s even better,” said Falzon.

Cook said Sunday that this year’s event has been a success as it welcomed 130 vendors. Officials also celebrated the Craftsmen’s Summer Classic’s fourth decade in Myrtle Beach.

“It feels good to have a great show to be here 40 years. To have the people of Myrtle Beach and the tourists coming to town to support us for so long feels great,” she said.

Cook said organizers are already beginning the planning stages for next year’s event.

