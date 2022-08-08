Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say

Detectives said Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. (Source: WGCL)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A couple in Georgia were arrested after detectives say they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adoptive child who lived in their home.

Detectives told WGCL that Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began when officials executed a search warrant at the home in Oxford on July 27 after receiving a tip about someone who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.”

Detectives said they collected evidence confirming the Zulocks, two adoptive fathers of a sibling pair living at the home, engaged in sexually abusive acts and recorded videos.

The children are now in custody and safe. The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services is working on finding emergency protective placement of the two young children.

Officials did not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression could form later this week
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do...
VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do list
.
VIDEO: Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the shooter's refusal to offer an apology...
Arbery's mom notes Travis McMichael's lack of apology
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her