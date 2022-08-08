Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
There is a 40% chance of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression could form later this week
Troopers investigate deadly crash along S.C. 57 near North Myrtle Beach area
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do...
VIDEO: Grand Strand pediatrician urges parents to add 'doctor's visit' to back-to-school to-do list
.
VIDEO: Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men