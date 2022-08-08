18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to Charleston on Friday. The puppies were assessed by the shelter’s medical director before being microchipped, vaccinated and bathed.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the puppies for any illnesses or behavioral issues before placing the puppies with their foster families.

“This rescue is a massive undertaking for the multiple organizations taking on this endeavor. Animal shelter admissions in Charleston are at an all-time high this summer and our resources are stretched beyond capacity. While we continue to focus on the care of the animals within our community, we knew we needed to do our part and join in to help these beagles, too,” Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “Seeing the look of happiness on these puppies’ faces as they get to experience their first taste of freedom, knowing they are bound for a loving home within our community, is one of the rewarding joys we get to experience at Pet Helpers.”

The shelter says it will be a few weeks before the puppies are available for adoption and the shelter expects several adult beagles to be brought to the shelter in the upcoming weeks.

Shelter officials say the best way to currently support the puppies is to donate to the shelter for their care.

The shelter is holding a “name that puppy challenge” beginning at noon on Monday. People who make a $100 donation during the challenge can help choose the names for the puppies. Entries and donations can be made on the shelter’s website.

Anyone who wants to learn more about adoption, volunteering or fostering with Pet Helpers can contact the shelter at 843-795-1110 or email office@pethelpers.org.

