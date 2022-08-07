Junior lifeguard camp encourages beach safety in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Junior Lifeguards had their fifth-annual games on Saturday as part of a program beach safety and lifeguard training.

The three games as part of the event focused primarily on fitness but also included a Mock Rescue Race, which allows kids to learn how to save someone from drowning.

Program Coordinator May Lauzon hopes the program allows kids to learn about lifeguard duties.

“We want to make these junior lifeguards feel comfortable in the water and safe on the beach,” she said.

Among those in the games was Ezekiel Kilen, who said he was giving his all.

“I felt amazing. I was really ready to race and have fun and come to be with everyone,” he said. “I think I can make a big impact and be a lifeguard, and it looks like a lot of fun.”

Campers had the opportunity to spend a day with a lifeguard and help people at the beach as part of the program.

Lauzon is hoping kids can share their experiences with others.

“We take our most experienced and most professional lifeguards and we give them an opportunity to teach junior lifeguards here at the beach,” she said.

Older kids that were part of the program will learn more about swift water hazards next week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.