Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Junior lifeguard camp encourages beach safety in North Myrtle Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Junior Lifeguards had their fifth-annual games on Saturday as part of a program beach safety and lifeguard training.

The three games as part of the event focused primarily on fitness but also included a Mock Rescue Race, which allows kids to learn how to save someone from drowning.

Program Coordinator May Lauzon hopes the program allows kids to learn about lifeguard duties.

“We want to make these junior lifeguards feel comfortable in the water and safe on the beach,” she said.

Among those in the games was Ezekiel Kilen, who said he was giving his all.

“I felt amazing. I was really ready to race and have fun and come to be with everyone,” he said. “I think I can make a big impact and be a lifeguard, and it looks like a lot of fun.”

Campers had the opportunity to spend a day with a lifeguard and help people at the beach as part of the program.

Lauzon is hoping kids can share their experiences with others.

“We take our most experienced and most professional lifeguards and we give them an opportunity to teach junior lifeguards here at the beach,” she said.

Older kids that were part of the program will learn more about swift water hazards next week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says

Latest News

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach hosts annual junior lifeguard program
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach hosts annual junior lifeguard program
VIDEO: ‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Another chance for pop up storms
FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms Sunday, staying hot and humid this week