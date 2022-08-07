FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms this afternoon, staying hot and humid this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Same weather different day, the heat and humidity will trigger another round of pop up storms this afternoon

TODAY:

For folks heading off to church or getting breakfast, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures are going to reach in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland with heat indexes near 100 degrees. With this heat and humidity together, we’ll have chances for pop up storms in the afternoon. Some storms may be on the stronger side that can produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Another chance for pop up storms (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

Storms will linger through the evening, however, rain chances will drop after sunset. We’ll be left with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling down in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Besides that, it’s going to be another quiet night.

STAYING HOT AND MUGGY NEXT WEEK:

The quiet weather pattern will continue for the start of next week. Temperatures are going to stay consistent with highs in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. However, with the humidity, its going to feel like 100 degrees across our area. With the heat and humidity, this will continue to bring the chance for pop up storms in the afternoon, but we’re not expecting wash out conditions.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASES LATE NEXT WEEK:

A more active weather pattern looks to develop by late next week and will likely increase the risk of showers and storms. A cold front will move into the Carolinas and then stall. This front, combined with plenty of humidity will lead to better chances of rain by the end of the week.

Rain chances increases next week (WMBF)

