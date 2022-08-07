Submit a Tip
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire in part of Horry County on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 90 and Strawberry Road after reports of the blaze at 2:07 p.m.

HCFR said the fire is under control as of around 3:15 p.m., but lanes of traffic remain blocked.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

