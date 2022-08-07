Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina’s Mekenze Kelley wins U20 World Championship

Mekenze Kelley
Mekenze Kelley(Sun Belt Conference)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CALI, Colombia – Coastal Carolina track & field’s Mekenze Kelley made history of her own on Saturday night, as the Chanticleer sprinter won gold and was crowned a 2022 U20 World Champion as part of Team USA’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Running the first leg of the race, Kelley and her teammates, Shawnti Jackson, Akala Garrett, and Roisin Willis recorded a time of 3:28.06 to take first place overall. Their time was more than three seconds ahead of the next two teams in Jamaica (3:31.59) and Great Britain (3:31.86).

Earlier this week at the World Athletics U20 Championships, Kelly turned in a time of 53.09 in the 400-meters semifinals to finish ninth overall for the event.

