Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

9 people shot in OTR overnight
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

He says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person fled the scene, but it’s unknown whether the shooter was wounded.

John says there was a large police presence in the area due to the crowds that have been on Main Street for the last month or so.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022
Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach hosts annual junior lifeguard program
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach hosts annual junior lifeguard program
VIDEO: ‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says