Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the vehicle they were in.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A toddler is dead after a tragic crash in Houston Friday.

It happened after a cement truck careened off an overpass and landed on a car.

Police say four people were in the car when the truck landed on it, two adults and 22-month-old twins.

The cement truck driver was a 36-year-old woman who police say did not show any signs of intoxication.

A preliminary investigation shows that she attempted to slow the vehicle down before it went over the overpass.

Authorities believe slick roadways may have caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin, Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg
2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Wayne Zachary Holshouser
Authorities capture escapee in Robeson County
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Mall of America increases security after shooting, lockdown
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack