‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran

By Natasha Laguerre and Allyson Bento
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge is celebrating a century of life in the Grand Strand.

Angelo Marzilli got help celebrating his 100th birthday from Post 10804 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River on Friday.

“I think it’s so much for them to go through, this is an honor,” said Marzili. “I’m feeling too good for being so close to death.”

The VFW post invited guests from the community to join, including North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

Hatley presented Marzili with a prestigious gift during the festivities, a key to the city.

“It shows his strength, it shows his tenacity for life,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate his 100th birthday and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

