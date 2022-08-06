‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mailing error has impacted those paying city utilities in Myrtle Beach.

City officials said cycle three bills, dated July 22, were delivered to the USPS Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and were still there as of Saturday.

The city added that no penalties or cutoffs will occur for those affected by the error. Balances will also be rolled over into the next bill, set to be issued on August 12.

Customers can call 843-918-1212 or go to the Utility Billing Office in the City Services Building on North Oak Street to obtain a new copy of the bill.

