Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

The Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed on Aug. 1.
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.(Carowinds)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open.

In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1.

The four rides are located in the Crossroads section of the park, and their closings come ahead of ‘major announcements’ coming from the park this Thursday, Aug. 11.

The announcements are in regards to the 2023 operating season.

Dodgem has been at the park the longest, opening in 1979, followed by Yo-Yo in 1981, the Southern Star in 1986, and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare in 1993. The Plants vs. Zombies attraction was re-themed in 2016.

Carowinds opened in March 1973 and has been a staple amusement and entertainment venue in the Carolinas.

Related: Amusement park safety: What goes into inspections in North Carolina?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says

Latest News

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach hosts annual junior lifeguard program
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach hosts annual junior lifeguard program
VIDEO: ‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
Another chance for pop up storms
FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms Sunday, staying hot and humid this week