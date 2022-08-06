Authorities searching for escapee in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escapee out of Robeson County.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.

NCDPS officials added that Holhouser was convicted of receiving a stolen vehicle in 2018 and was at the facility after a violation of his post-release supervision. He was scheduled to be released from the CRV Center in November.

Holshouser is described as being around 6′2″ and weighing 157 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his back, chest and both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

