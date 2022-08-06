Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Authorities searching for escapee in Robeson County

Wayne Zachary Holshouser
Wayne Zachary Holshouser(NCDPS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escapee out of Robeson County.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.

NCDPS officials added that Holhouser was convicted of receiving a stolen vehicle in 2018 and was at the facility after a violation of his post-release supervision. He was scheduled to be released from the CRV Center in November.

Holshouser is described as being around 6′2″ and weighing 157 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his back, chest and both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
Lafredia Todd
Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NOAA's latest hurricane season forecast.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues updated 2022 hurricane forecast
Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin, Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg
2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say

Latest News

Reginald Francis Neville
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
Governor Beshear Wednesday afternoon addressed mounting fraud in Kentucky's unemployment...
Multi-state identity thief caught in Florence gets 18+ years federal prison
Tralishia Tameeka Skipper
Woman held without bond after Florence shooting injures one
.
VIDEO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder in Robeson Co. arrested, held without bond