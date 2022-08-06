2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m.

The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue work at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

