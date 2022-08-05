Submit a Tip
Woman held without bond after Florence shooting injures one

Tralishia Tameeka Skipper
Tralishia Tameeka Skipper(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is being held without bond after a shooting in Florence Wednesday.

According to the Florence Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Brunson Drive after reports of a shooting.

While in route, officers were told a female victim arrived at the hospital related to the incident.

Officers said they found evidence of a shooting on Brunson St. and learned a vehicle pulled up to the location and opened fire.

The suspects fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party, the report states.

The investigation led to the arrest of Tralishia Tameeka Skipper for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as well as unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Skipper was taken to the Florence County Detention Center. She was denied bond on the attempted murder charge.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 843-665-3191 or email therman@cityofflorence.com.

Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
