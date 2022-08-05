‘We’re happy to do it:’ Myrtle Beach firefighters raise money toward fight against muscular dystrophy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters in Myrtle Beach continued their tradition of filling footwear in the fight against muscular dystrophy.

The Professional Myrtle Beach Firefighter Association held its “Fill the Boot” campaign Friday outside Coastal Grand Mall and Walmart Neighborhood Market locations on Walton Drive and North Kings Highway.

Firefighters took donations with proceeds going toward the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscle. Currently, there’s no cure for the disease.

“It’s similar to ALS, a neurological disease that affects the body,” said Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “You usually get diagnosed in your teens and early 20s, and as you age your body breaks down more and more. This association helps find a cure, research thinks like that and helps individuals dealing with it.”

The drive continues throughout the weekend, with crews raising money across the community.

“It’s a big firefighter charity, we love to give back,” said Evans. “This is something that fire departments across the country are doing. So we’re just trying to do our part to help with this cause. It’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts to give back to our community. We’re happy to do it.”

All donations are going to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help continue researching this neurological disease.

