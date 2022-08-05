Submit a Tip
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday.

The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat.

By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with no threats found.

