Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. - The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022 kicks off October 7 and runs through October 22.

Pawleys Island, SC--

This October at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island performances will feature Giada Valenti, whose recent PBS special with Andrea Bocelli took America by storm, Orleans and Firefall, tributes to the beloved Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations, and other talents, including country performer Kurt Thomas and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche.

“We are pleased to welcome these artists to our 31st Annual Festival,” said Delores Blount, the Festival’s Director. “It’s hard to believe that for the past 30 years, we have been offering performances of this caliber to our friends and neighbors in the Lowcountry. This year’s ticket sales are strong, with some events at near sell-out,” she continued.

The Festival will kick off with its 22nd Annual Wine and Food Gala on October 6, followed by these performances:

October 7: Giada Valenti

October 8: Orleans & Firefall

October 9: Kurt Thomas

October 13: The Sharpe Family

October 14: Love is a Rose Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt

October 15: A Tribute to the Temptations featuring Nate Evans

October 20: Michael Lynche

October 21: Jim Brickman – Brickman Across America

October 22: Private Eyes-The Hall & Oates Tribute (tabled event)

Tickets for the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including the Wine Gala, may be purchased online at www.pawleysmusic.org.

The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, held at The Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island, is a 501(c)(3), which features three weeks of cultural entertainment and musical performances, including a Wine & Food Gala that serves as the event’s primary fundraiser.

For more information and the latest updates on the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including sponsorship and membership opportunities, visit them online at http://www.pawleysmusic.com/ or call 843-626-8911.

