Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022

Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022(Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022 kicks off October 7 and runs through October 22.

Link to Photos of 2022 Performers, Logos

Pawleys Island, SC--

This October at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island performances will feature Giada Valenti, whose recent PBS special with Andrea Bocelli took America by storm, Orleans and Firefall, tributes to the beloved Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations, and other talents, including country performer Kurt Thomas and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche.

“We are pleased to welcome these artists to our 31st Annual Festival,” said Delores Blount, the Festival’s Director. “It’s hard to believe that for the past 30 years, we have been offering performances of this caliber to our friends and neighbors in the Lowcountry. This year’s ticket sales are strong, with some events at near sell-out,” she continued.

The Festival will kick off with its 22nd Annual Wine and Food Gala on October 6, followed by these performances:

October 7: Giada Valenti

October 8: Orleans & Firefall

October 9: Kurt Thomas

October 13: The Sharpe Family

October 14: Love is a Rose Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt

October 15: A Tribute to the Temptations featuring Nate Evans

October 20: Michael Lynche

October 21: Jim Brickman – Brickman Across America

October 22: Private Eyes-The Hall & Oates Tribute (tabled event)

Tickets for the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including the Wine Gala, may be purchased online at www.pawleysmusic.org.

The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, held at The Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island, is a 501(c)(3), which features three weeks of cultural entertainment and musical performances, including a Wine & Food Gala that serves as the event’s primary fundraiser.

For more information and the latest updates on the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including sponsorship and membership opportunities, visit them online at http://www.pawleysmusic.com/ or call 843-626-8911.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
NOAA's latest hurricane season forecast.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues updated 2022 hurricane forecast
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Lafredia Todd
Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway leaders look to preserve and protect historical signs
Governor Beshear Wednesday afternoon addressed mounting fraud in Kentucky's unemployment...
Multi-state identity thief caught in Florence gets 18+ years federal prison
Tralishia Tameeka Skipper
Woman held without bond after Florence shooting injures one
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
SC law firm suing beverage company over possible bacterial contamination