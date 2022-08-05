Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pack the Camper with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the last day to donate back to school supplies at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark.

Supplies can be donated when visiting tonight’s home game. You can turn any items into guest services upon arrival.

Come along with us for everything you need to know, details on family night and dino night, and even back to school fashion with Pink and Red Boutique.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
NOAA's latest hurricane season forecast.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues updated 2022 hurricane forecast
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Lafredia Todd
Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Pack the Camper at Pelicans Ballpark Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Pack the Camper at Pelicans Ballpark Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Pack the Camper at Pelicans Ballpark Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Pack the Camper at Pelicans Ballpark Pt 3