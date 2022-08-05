Pack the Camper with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the last day to donate back to school supplies at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark.

Supplies can be donated when visiting tonight’s home game. You can turn any items into guest services upon arrival.

Come along with us for everything you need to know, details on family night and dino night, and even back to school fashion with Pink and Red Boutique.

