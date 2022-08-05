North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in part of the Grand Strand are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened Thursday at The Home Depot located on Highway 17 North.

Officials also shared several other photos of the person, as well as a white van believed to be involved, to social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-447-9376.

