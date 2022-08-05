Submit a Tip
Marlboro County deputies search for missing 75-year-old with dementia

Marvin Rose
Marvin Rose(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARLBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man in the early stages of dementia.

Family members say Marvin Rose, 75 years old of Wallace, was last seen Thursday.

Rose is possibly driving pewter in color 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina Plates of VV4058.

Rose may possibly be in Chesterfield County.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

