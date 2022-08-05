Marlboro County deputies search for missing 75-year-old with dementia

MARLBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man in the early stages of dementia.

Family members say Marvin Rose, 75 years old of Wallace, was last seen Thursday.

Rose is possibly driving pewter in color 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina Plates of VV4058.

Rose may possibly be in Chesterfield County.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

