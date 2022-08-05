Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has announced its updated policy regarding COVID-19 as the first day of school approaches.

In an email sent to parents on Friday, the district said isolation of at least five days will be required for students and staff that test positive for the virus.

“The isolation period is required for at least five days since the first symptoms began and at least 24 hours since the last fever without use of a fever-reducing medication,” the email read.

HCS says it will also recommended mask-wearing for up to five days following isolation.

Any missed days for students with a positive test will be excused and they’ll be allowed to make up missed work as a result of the absence. The district also said parents should submit copies of any positive test to their child’s school.

Parents will also no longer be asked to quarantine students deemed as close contacts with those who test positive for COVID-19. The district said this is due to the virus being considered the “endemic” stage - meaning it is now circulating within communities at an expected or normal level.

HCS said schools will “monitor absentee rates to determine if an outbreak has occurred and will work with the HCS Department of Health Services to notify parents accordingly.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control defines a school outbreak as “20% of students/staff in a shared setting or cohort with more than five students testing positive for COVID-19 or sent home with COVID-19 symptoms within a three-day period.”

Free, at-home COVID-19 tests are also available to parents at HCS schools via the school’s front office or the nurse’s office, per the district.

The first day of school for HCS students is August 15.

