Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting

Reginald Francis Neville
Reginald Francis Neville(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting.

The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.

Police added Neville may have traveled out of the state and reportedly has family ties along the East Coast, from South Carolina to New York.

He’s described as being around 6′1″ and 200 pounds and was also last seen driving a light blue Hyundai Tuscon with South Carolina license plate SJL-909.

Police say a man wanted in a July shooting in Horry County may be driving this vehicle.
Police say a man wanted in a July shooting in Horry County may be driving this vehicle.(HCPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520 or contact their local authorities.

