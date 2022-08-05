Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
NOAA's latest hurricane season forecast.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues updated 2022 hurricane forecast
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Lafredia Todd
Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway leaders look to preserve and protect historical signs
FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Governor Beshear Wednesday afternoon addressed mounting fraud in Kentucky's unemployment...
Multi-state identity thief caught in Florence gets 18+ years federal prison