Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

