Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain

Dolly Parton Announces New Attraction Dolly Parton and Dollywood officials will announce a new attraction that "roars" into the park in 2023. Posted by WVLT on Friday, August 5, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Friday Dollywood’s largest single-attraction investment in the history of the theme park: Big Bear Mountain.

Guests that travel from near and far will get the chance to visit the new Wildwood Grove coaster, which is set to debut in the spring of 2023. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster in the park, according to a release from Dollywood.

“Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself,” a spokesperson said.

There will also be 23 different butterfly moments on the coaster, which will be the most on any family coaster in the county, according to a spokesperson.

“Big bear is the single largest attraction that Dolly has made us dream up,” a spokesperson said.

The project represents part of the $500 million expansion first announced in 2021. WVLT News Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger asked Dolly Parton what the new coaster means for the future of Dollywood.

“We don’t know where we are going from here but hopefully it’s going up, doing more fun things for families,” Parton said.

With all our Big Bear research from Ned Oakley compiled, we're ready to prove that Big Bear is real. Join us here tomorrow at 11 a.m. to see how BIG this bear really is. Posted by Dollywood on Thursday, August 4, 2022

